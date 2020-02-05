MG Motor showcases 14 future products, including Marvel X SUV concept

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
After the success of Hector SUV and ZS electric, MG Motor India on Wednesday showcased the future of mobility with a line-up of global products — including the Marvel X, the world’s first mass-production model to achieve Level-3 Intelligent Driving — at the Auto Expo here.
Marvel X is part of MG’s focus on developing cutting-edge products with integrated Internet, electric, and autonomous capabilities. Its augmented reality (AR) maps, for instance, make navigation more precise and visual — allowing the vehicle to autonomously find a parking bay and park itself, the company said.
Similarly, it also unveiled the Vision-i Concept, which is touted as “the world’s first 5G zero-screen smart cockpit” and is being developed as a category-defining vehicle that will be the best carrier for 5G travelling scenarios.
The carmaker showcased a total of 14 Internet, electric and autonomous cars across hatchback, sedans, and utility vehicle segments.
The company also showcased e200 — a three-door mini electric car that will have a range of 250 km per charge. It is a two-seater car that can be customised into a three-seater too.
“MG’s vision for the future of mobility is connected, tech-driven, and sustainable, and products showcased are a testament to our commitment to enabling this vision. Having successfully introduced category-leading products such as the Hector and the ZS EV in the Indian market, the showcase of 14 global products across different categories is aimed at giving consumers and industry stakeholders a glimpse of the excitement and innovation that the future holds,” Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said.
The futuristic concept car comes equipped with multiple hands-free driving modes such as education, leisure, driving, sleeping or meeting, the company said.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Build a good corpus that will take care of expenses, debt repayments and investments
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
Measures ensure that those in the lower income bracket are left with more money
My spouse and I have savings of ₹16 lakh that would be used as down payment for purchasing a flat. The planned ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...