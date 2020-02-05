MG Motor showcases 14 future products, including Marvel X SUV concept

After the success of Hector SUV and ZS electric, MG Motor India on Wednesday showcased the future of mobility with a line-up of global products — including the Marvel X, the world’s first mass-production model to achieve Level-3 Intelligent Driving — at the Auto Expo here.

Cutting-edge products

Marvel X is part of MG’s focus on developing cutting-edge products with integrated Internet, electric, and autonomous capabilities. Its augmented reality (AR) maps, for instance, make navigation more precise and visual — allowing the vehicle to autonomously find a parking bay and park itself, the company said.

Similarly, it also unveiled the Vision-i Concept, which is touted as “the world’s first 5G zero-screen smart cockpit” and is being developed as a category-defining vehicle that will be the best carrier for 5G travelling scenarios.

The carmaker showcased a total of 14 Internet, electric and autonomous cars across hatchback, sedans, and utility vehicle segments.

The company also showcased e200 — a three-door mini electric car that will have a range of 250 km per charge. It is a two-seater car that can be customised into a three-seater too.

“MG’s vision for the future of mobility is connected, tech-driven, and sustainable, and products showcased are a testament to our commitment to enabling this vision. Having successfully introduced category-leading products such as the Hector and the ZS EV in the Indian market, the showcase of 14 global products across different categories is aimed at giving consumers and industry stakeholders a glimpse of the excitement and innovation that the future holds,” Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said.

The futuristic concept car comes equipped with multiple hands-free driving modes such as education, leisure, driving, sleeping or meeting, the company said.