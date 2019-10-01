MG Motor to hire 500 people, sells 208 units of Hector in September

MG Motor India has said it will be increasing the production for its compact SUV Hector and the ramp up will create job opportunities for about 500 people.

The company has re-opened its bookings on September 29 backed by its plans to ramp up production.

“With improved supplies from its global and local parts suppliers, the company is starting second shift operations at its Halol manufacturing plant from November and would be adding about 500 people to its direct payroll to support the second shift operations,” according to a company statement.

The company has recorded retail sales of 2,608 units of the Hector in September 2019.

Last week, MG Motor India said it would provide first preference to the priority wait-list, which stood at 15,000 customers, to book Hector as it re-opened sale.

Launched on June 27, Hector has garnered more than 28,000 bookings within 6 weeks. Hector’s waiting period currently extends to nearly 3-4 months depending upon the variant, transmission and colour choice.