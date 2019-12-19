Micron Technology appoints Anand Ramamoorthy as MD for India operations

Realme Buds Air review: These Apple rip-offs sound good for the price
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
Micron Technology, a global leader in memory and storage solutions has announced the appointment of Anand Ramamoorthy as managing director for its India operations.
He will lead a growing team composed of research and development personnel, design engineers and support functions across all Micron sites in India.
Micron is the fourth-largest semiconductor company in the world with revenues of $23.4 billion in fiscal year 2019. Micron’s Bengaluru and Hyderabad operations contribute to the development of technologies in a wide range of areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 5G and machine learning.
“Memory and storage technologies are foundational to enabling growth in AI, the cloud and 5G,” said Ramamoorthy. “Micron’s India team is developing technology and products that can change the way the world accesses and manages data, and I am excited to lead this fast-growing and talented team.”
Ramamoorthy has more than 21 years of global experience. In prior roles, he has led teams in wireless, automotive electronics, data center and cybersecurity. Prior to joining Micron, Ramamoorthy held leadership roles at Intel, Harman, Marvel and Freescale.
Ramamoorthy has an undergraduate degree in engineering from IIT Roorkee, a Master of Science from Auburn University, Alabama, and a Master of Business Administration from Santa Clara University, California. He returned to India in 2009.
Micron established its first India site in Bengaluru in January 2019. In October Micron started its Global Development Centre in Hyderabad.
