Companies

Mitsu Chem Plast net doubles on higher realisation

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 28, 2021

The company’s revenue was up 28 per cent at ₹178 crore

Mitsu Chem Plast, one of the largest moulding company, has reported that its net profit has more than doubled to ₹10 crore in the financial year ended March 2021 against ₹4 crore logged in the same period last year, on the back higher realisation.

Revenue was up 28 per cent at ₹178 crore ( ₹139 crore) during last fiscal. Ebitda in the last fiscal was up 50 per cent at ₹24 crore.

The company net profit in the March quarter was up 97 per cent at ₹2 crore while revenue increased 40.54 per cent to ₹52 crore (Rs 37 crore.

Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman, Mitsu Chem Plast said the company has improved profitability with continuous emphasis on plant and process optimisation besides providing innovative solutions to customers through continuous R&D.

Shares of the company were down two per cent at ₹253.75 on Friday.

Published on May 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

plastics and synthetics
Quarterly Results
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.