Climaveneta Climate Technologies (CCT), a group company of Mitsubishi Electric, has announced plans to invest ₹400 crore in setting up a manufacturing facility in Narsapura, Kolar district, Bengaluru.

Climaveneta also aims to double its annual order intake over the next five years. Currently, the company has an order booking of over ₹500 crore.

The plant in Bengaluru will manufacture central air-conditioning equipment such as screw chillers, magnetic levitation technology chillers, scroll chillers, conventional centrifugal chillers, high precision AC units and heat pumps, catering to both domestic and international markets, the company stated in a release. Furthermore, the facility is expected to create approximately 500 jobs.

Commenting on the investment in Bengaluru, Anil Dev, Chief Executive Officer, Climaveneta Climate Technologies, said, “Reliable cooling systems are essential to prevent equipment failures in data centres. . CCT’s advanced, sustainable, and efficient air conditioning solutions ensure ideal environments across data centres , commercial buildings, healthcare facilities and manufacturing units.”

Apart from Climaveneta India, the Mitsubishi Electric Group has two other subsidiaries in Karnataka — Mitsubishi Elevator India Private Limited (IMEC) and Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC).

Additionally, Mitsubishi Electric plans to increase its investment in the coming years and expand its operations in and around Bengaluru, as well as in other locations. According to Atsushi Takase, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Electric India, the city’s abundant skilled workforce, the presence of manufacturing and technology companies, and favourable government policies are key factors driving the company decision to expand.

