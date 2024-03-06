Nobuyoshi Umezawa joins EKA Mobility as Chief Strategy Officer, bringing extensive international business experience to drive strategic growth.

According to a press release, Umezawa began his professional career in 1996 with Mitsui & Co. Ltd, where he played a key role in various infrastructure and mobility projects throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and elsewhere.

His primary areas of competence include project management of turnkey EPC contracts, investment in PPP/PFI projects, and project financing.

Throughout his career, the release said, Umezawa has served on the boards of several prominent organizations, including passenger railway operators in the United Kingdom, commercial vehicle leasing companies in Latin America, industrial machinery distributors in the United States, and logistics and finance entities in India, among others.

Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman, EKA Mobility, said, “We welcome Umezawa to the EKA Mobility family. With his wealth of experience, strategic insight, and having undertaken various overseas assignments, Umezawa has garnered invaluable insights and a global perspective that will undoubtedly contribute to the strategic growth and development of EKA Mobility.”

Nobuyoshi Umezawa, EKA Mobility’s Chief Strategy Officer, stated, “I am honored to join the dynamic team at EKA Mobility. I am looking forward to using my knowledge to drive strategic initiatives that will advance the company’s development both in India and overseas markets.”