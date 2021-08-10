M&M recalls nearly 30,000 vehicles to fix fluid pipe issues

Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday announced proactive inspection and replacement of a fluid pipe in some of its pick-up vehicles manufactured between January 2020 and February 2021 for suspicion of improper assembly.

“This is limited to a batch of 29,878 vehicles,” the company said. “The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company,” it said in an official release.

The action is also in compliance with voluntary code on vehicle recall. Last month, the company recalled around 600 diesel engine vehicles manufactured at Nashik plant.

The vehicles were being inspected and replaced, following then suspicion of premature wear of engine parts due to contaminated fuel received in the factory on a particular date, as per the automobile manufacturer.

This was limited to a batch of less than 600 vehicles manufactured between June 21 to July 2, 2021, it had said.