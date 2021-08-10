M&M recalls nearly 30,000 vehicles to fix fluid pipe issues

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday announced proactive inspection and replacement of a fluid pipe in some of its pick-up vehicles manufactured between January 2020 and February 2021 for suspicion of improper assembly.
“This is limited to a batch of 29,878 vehicles,” the company said. “The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company,” it said in an official release.
Also read: M&M unveils new brand identity for SUV portfolio
The action is also in compliance with voluntary code on vehicle recall. Last month, the company recalled around 600 diesel engine vehicles manufactured at Nashik plant.
The vehicles were being inspected and replaced, following then suspicion of premature wear of engine parts due to contaminated fuel received in the factory on a particular date, as per the automobile manufacturer.
This was limited to a batch of less than 600 vehicles manufactured between June 21 to July 2, 2021, it had said.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
Mental health issues, representation of women, and sustainability practices came to the fore at the biggest ...
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...