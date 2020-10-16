Mondelez India’s revenues rise 8 per cent in FY2019-20

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd, known for brands Cadbury and Oreo, witnessed a high single digit increase in revenues in 2019-20 over the previous fiscal year.
The local subsidiary of the American packaged food company posted revenues of ₹7,278 crore in the financial year ended 2019-20, up 8 per cent compared to the previous fiscal.
According to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, the company’s net profit for the period stood at ₹252 crore, recording a 45 per cent decrease compared to the previous financial year due to one-time exceptional item. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal stood at ₹6,248 crore.
With the pandemic outbreak, packaged food companies have been sharpening their focus on in-home consumption and have been fast tracking new launches to meet the evolving needs of the consumers, as out-of-home sales channel were severely disrupted.
Mondelez India has also been focussing on new launches this year to tap into the rising in-home consumption. The company recently forayed in the breakfast cereals space with the launch of Bournvita Fills and in the cake segment with Cadbury Chocobakes. Companies with a presence in categories such as biscuits also gained immensely as consumers are staying and working from home this year due to the pandemic. Chocolate companies are betting big on the upcoming festival season as over the years, consumers have been shifting toward chocolate gifting from traditional sweets.
The company did not respond to BusinessLine queries on its financial performance.
In July, Nielsen India slashed its growth forecast for the FMCG sector in the country and expects it to be nearly flat in the range of 1 per cent to -1 per cent for the full year of 2020.
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...