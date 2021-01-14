Mother Dairy aims to double sales of frozen vegetables in the next three years

Packing batteries with more punch
Mother Dairy plans to double its sales volume of frozen vegetables in the next three years and is ramping up the vegetable frozen portfolio under the brand Safal.
The company is also introducing new products in the packaged traditional sweets segment besides ramping up the immunity-boosting portfolio.
The company officials said that Safal’s frozen vegetable business witnessed a growth of nearly 24 per cent in the April-December period in 2020 compared to the same period in the previous year. It now aims to double its sales volumes of frozen vegetables from the existing 5,500 MT to 11,000 MT in the next three years.
The company is introducing drumsticks and cut okra in the frozen vegetable segment. Safal’s new frozen products will soon be made available across its over 300 fruit & vegetable outlets in the National Capital Region, which will gradually be expanded in general retail outlets going ahead, the company added.
At the same time, it is looking to strengthen its packaged sweets portfolio with the introduction of packaged Mathura Peda and Mewa Atta Laddoo for its consumers across Delhi-NCR region.
It is also introducing haldi paste cubes in the frozen format.“Fresh turmeric rhizomes, rich in antioxidants, nutrition and taste, will be available as scoopable cubes in the frozen format. The new offering will prove to be a very effective immunity booster,” the company added.
In a statement, Dr Omveer Singh, Deputy Managing Director of Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd, said, “Given the unprecedented pandemic and growing concern of hygiene, we are introducing new products with an aim to offer superior quality, safe and hygienically packed products for our consumers. With the addition of new products, our packaged sweets portfolio will now comprise of 7 traditional sweets – one of the largest sweets portfolios by a dairy player, whereas the frozen vegetables portfolio will now offer 6 convenient options. We will continue innovating such products which add value to the lives of both farmers and consumers.”
Mother Dairy’s packaged sweets portfolio now consists of milk cake , orange mawa barfi, frozen rasmalai, gulab jamun and rasgulla. The company’s immunity range already consists of haldi milk and probiotic drinks under brand Nutrifit. Safal’s frozen vegetable range includes frozen peas, corn, Frozen jackfruit and mixed vegetables.
