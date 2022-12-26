Leading dairy player Mother Dairy has decided to increase milk prices by ₹2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR region effective Tuesday. The company said this was being done in response to the sharp increase in procurement prices of raw milk over last year by 24 per cent.

This is the fifth round of price hike taken by Mother Dairy during this year as the company has been focusing on passing on price hikes to consumers in a phased manner. This included some rounds where prices were hiked only on select variants.

With the latest price hike, one litre of full cream milk variant will now cost ₹66 ( ₹64) and half litre of full cream milk will now cost ₹33 (₹32). Similarly, one litre of toned milk will now cost ₹53, while half a litre of toned milk will cost ₹27. One litre and half a liter of double toned milk variant will cost ₹47 and ₹24, respectively.

“It is an unprecedented year for the dairy industry. We have been witnessing a significant increase in demand of milk & milk products from both consumers and institutions, even after festivals. On the other hand, procurement of raw milk has also not picked up after Diwali as was anticipated. The procurement prices of raw milk have gone up by about 24 per cent over last year due to higher input costs, heatwave conditions, etc,” a spokesperson for Mother Dairy said.

The company said that this stress on the raw milk prices is being felt across the industry and is putting pressure on the consumer prices.

“In our commitment to continue paying remunerative prices to farmers to ease the impact, we are severely constrained to revise consumer prices of select variants of milk in Delhi NCR effective from December 27, 2022. As a responsible organisation, we have always endeavoured to strike a right balance between farmers & consumers and therefore, we have been passing the increased input cost to our consumers partially on select variants/ SKUs & in a phased manner,” the company spokesperson added.