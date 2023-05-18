MPIL Corporation has reported a standalone net profit of ₹64 lakh in the fourth quarter, as against ₹62 lakh. Total income rose to ₹1.23 crore from ₹1.10 crore.

Net profit for FY23 fell to ₹73 lakh from ₹85 lakh. Total income grew 2.16 per cent to ₹2.36 crore.

The company has recommended a dividend of 12 per cent, which is ₹1.20 per equity share of ₹10, for the financial year ended March 2023.

MPIL Corporation Ltd is engaged in the manufacture of calendar bowls for the textile industry, textile finishing machinery, stenter clips and centrifugal pumps. The company was incorporated in 1959.