Market Research Society of India (MRSI), an industry body, elected Nitin Kamat, Chief Growth & Partnerships Officer, TAM Media Research Pvt. Ltd. was elected as the new President for the tenure of 2024-2027. He has taken over from Paru Minocha, Managing Director, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar.

Puneet Avasthi and Shuvadip Banerjee were elected as Vice-Presidents, Anila Vinayak as the Secretary, and Parijat Chakraborty as the Treasurer for MRSI.

MRSI’s Managing Committee is represented by companies across Research Agencies, Research Users and Service Providers in the market research industry.

“The newly elected Managing Committee continues to stay committed to promote, protect, improve and propagate the highest quality standards in all branches of market research, thereby establishing India as a dominant force in the global market research industry,” a statement added.

“I am honoured to take forward the role of MRSI President. The market research industry has seen a seismic shift, making it crucial to stay ahead of the curve. My focus will be to engage new minds, to not only maintain existing standards but also implement a new set of ideas and initiatives. In addition to building MRSI’s 3 Pillars – Profile, Pride, and Network, I firmly believe, ‘Building Trust’ is another crucial pillar that we will work upon. I look forward to strengthening global connects, deepening government connects and driving more initiatives for active participation from regional players. I am confident of achieving these goals along with the new elected managing committee members,” said Kamat.