Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has a new Chairman and Managing Director in Manoj Mittal. Prior to this appointment, Mittal was Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at government-owned non-banking finance company IFCI.

Mittal, who has now assumed charge as SIDBI CMD, has replaced S Ramann, who had joined SIDBI in April 2021 for a three-year period.

Financial Services Institution Bureau (FSIB) had, in April this year, recommended the name of Manoj Mittal as CMD of SIDBI.

Manoj Mittal joined IFCI in June 2021 after serving SIDBI as its Deputy Managing Director between February 2016 and January 2021.

Mittal has over 33 years of extensive experience in the Finance sector, including his previous tenures as Managing Director and CEO at Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) and Deputy Managing Director at SIDBI.