Vivriti Asset Management, Enabling Qapital to invest up to ₹375 crore to support businesses

Chennai-based Vivriti Asset Management (VAM) has partnered with Swiss impact investment firm Enabling Qapital (EQ) to invest up to ₹375 crore to foster UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) and support businesses. While the investment would be made over a period of time, the partnership also marks EQ’s entry into India.

Under the partnership, the companies would provide debt finance to support small enterprises and fintechs, empower women entrepreneurs and strengthen agriculture supply chains.

Soumendra Ghosh, Chief Investment Officer of Vivriti Asset Management and Founding Member of Vivriti Group said: “India’s shallow debt markets present massive opportunity to asset managers with ability to bridge the gap between perceived and real risk. Powered by the group’s strong technology and risk-management backbone, we at Vivriti Asset Management have been able to consistently create portfolios demonstrating superior-to-market risk-adjusted return, while investing in socially responsible enterprises”.

EQ is a Swiss impact investment advisory company with expertise in impact investing and microfinance. The firm has a global footprint with more than 25 team members based in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Kenya, Pakistan, Kirgistan, India and Ecuador. EQ is currently advising assets of roughly $300 million.

Chuck Olson, Managing Partner at Enabling Qapital said, “We are excited about our partnership with Vivriti Asset Management for our India investment strategy, which aims to channel capital to segments underserved by the prevailing financial system. This aligns with emerging microfinance fund’s global priorities of financing livelihood and small enterprises. The partnership will leverage Vivriti team’s extensive track record of identifying high-quality enterprises, investing in Indian credit markets and managing risk across business cycles”.

Earlier this year, Vivriti Asset Management raised commitments of ₹1,300 crore across its funds from global and domestic investors interested in investing in this space.