Vivriti Asset Management, Enabling Qapital to invest up to ₹375 crore to support businesses

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Chennai-based Vivriti Asset Management (VAM) has partnered with Swiss impact investment firm Enabling Qapital (EQ) to invest up to ₹375 crore to foster UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) and support businesses. While the investment would be made over a period of time, the partnership also marks EQ’s entry into India.
Under the partnership, the companies would provide debt finance to support small enterprises and fintechs, empower women entrepreneurs and strengthen agriculture supply chains.
Soumendra Ghosh, Chief Investment Officer of Vivriti Asset Management and Founding Member of Vivriti Group said: “India’s shallow debt markets present massive opportunity to asset managers with ability to bridge the gap between perceived and real risk. Powered by the group’s strong technology and risk-management backbone, we at Vivriti Asset Management have been able to consistently create portfolios demonstrating superior-to-market risk-adjusted return, while investing in socially responsible enterprises”.
EQ is a Swiss impact investment advisory company with expertise in impact investing and microfinance. The firm has a global footprint with more than 25 team members based in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Kenya, Pakistan, Kirgistan, India and Ecuador. EQ is currently advising assets of roughly $300 million.
Chuck Olson, Managing Partner at Enabling Qapital said, “We are excited about our partnership with Vivriti Asset Management for our India investment strategy, which aims to channel capital to segments underserved by the prevailing financial system. This aligns with emerging microfinance fund’s global priorities of financing livelihood and small enterprises. The partnership will leverage Vivriti team’s extensive track record of identifying high-quality enterprises, investing in Indian credit markets and managing risk across business cycles”.
Earlier this year, Vivriti Asset Management raised commitments of ₹1,300 crore across its funds from global and domestic investors interested in investing in this space.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...