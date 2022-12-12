MTAR Technologies on Monday said that it has signed a pact with with IN-SPACe India for design and development of a two-stage to low-earth orbit all-liquid small satellite launch vehicle.

"MTAR has signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) for design and development of a two-stage to low-earth orbit all-liquid small satellite launch vehicle powered by semi cryogenic technology with a payload capacity of 500 kilogram," a company statement said.

Both the parties have entered into a framework MoU for various requirements, including avionics, subsystems testing, facilitation of launch, etc, and any other requirements that might emerge during the course of design, development, and launch phase. The MoU shall remain in force for three years.

‘Embracing innovation’

"MTAR has consistently embraced innovation to indigenise new technologies for India. Now the company is taking a leap forward to graduate from precision engineering to complete system integration by initiating the development of a two-stage to low-earth orbit all-liquid small satellite launch vehicle project to address a payload of 500 kg in the low-earth orbit. The company has adopted all-liquid route to leverage more than three decades of expertise in manufacturing liquid propulsion engines," said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, managing director of MTAR Technologies Ltd.

The MTAR has seven strategically based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit each based in Hyderabad, Telangana. It caters to civil nuclear power, space, defence and clean energy sectors. The company has a long-standing relationship of over four decades with leading Indian organisations and global OEMs.