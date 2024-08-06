Food discovery and ordering platform, Thrive, which is backed by Jubilant Foodworks and Coca-Cola, has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Currently, the Mumbai-based food tech platform has more than 20,000 restaurants listed and all these can be seen on all apps that a consumer is shopping from across the ONDC Network.

“On the back of the ONDC Network, Thrive will be able to expand its customer base by making the restaurants listed on the apps and its direct solution available to buyers from all ONDC seller apps. The move will help the brand grow its presence and further its mission of equitable representation for its restaurant partners,” the foodtech players said in a statement.

Krishi Fagwani, Co-founder & CEO of Thrive, said “Thrive as an organisation has always aimed to aid discovery and equal representation for restaurateurs. With ONDC Network, we’re solving demand generation for these restaurants with a network that aims to accumulate buyers in a decentralised space for sellers of various categories. On the supply side, ONDC Network has a lot going on in terms of new associations, integrations and initiatives. It will be interesting to witness the demand side of things going via the network. We’re excited to understand the scale of our endeavour with them.”

T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC, added, “The joining of Thrive aligns with our vision of fostering an inclusive digital commerce landscape and will unlock new opportunities for the extensive network of restaurants, connecting them with a wider customer base. As more and more brands of varied scale leverage the ONDC Network, it helps every participant, including end-consumers, reap greater benefits as India’s digital economy grows.”