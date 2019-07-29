Mylan-Pfizer’s Upjohn deal: The making of a might generic drugs company

‘Merge MTNL with BSNL’
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
If Pfizer has been the architect of many a deal in the innovative space, this time it is involved in the making of a mighty generic drugs company. And the coming together of Pfizer’s Upjohn division with generic drugs maker Mylan will do just that.
Mylan already holds pole post in the generic drugs space. So, business only gets further fortified with Pfizer’s off-patent generic drugs including internationally known brands such as Lipitor (atorvastatin calcium), Celebrex (celecoxib) and Viagra (sildenafil) joining the product basket of the Mylan-Upjohn combine.
The new company will get a new name, a global reach and a diversified portfolio of complex generic drugs and biosimilar products. And as industry-watchers describe it, such deals are strategies to not just survive, but thrive, too.
In 2014, for example, a tectonic three-way asset swap deal was inked between GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Novartis and Eli Lilly. GSK got the vaccines portfolio from Novartis, which in turn got the cancer products business from GSK. The two drug majors also created a joint consumer products company, while Novartis sold its animal health business to Eli Lilly. The Mylan-Upjohn deal will go down on this list of strategic transactions that will help Pfizer sharpen its innovative drugs focus, and Mylan strengthen its generic drugs business.
The Mylan-Upjohn deal is a growth strategy against a generics landscape fraught with challenges in terms of competition and stringent regulatory scrutiny. Generic drugs or chemically similar versions of original drugs are usually a lot less expensive than the original medicine. Hence, they are sought after by governments as they try to keep the spiralling cost of healthcare in check.
Early pickings from the deal announcement for India include affirmation that its Hyderabad base will continue to be a global centre, along with Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Shanghai. Contrary to reports that preceded the deal announcement, Mylan’s President Rajiv Malik will be the President of the new company. His name had come up in the ongoing price collusion case in the US, though the company had stood by him.
In India, Mylan has a deal going with Biocon on biosimilars and it’s early days how this will proceed. But in the international generics arena, the first move has just been made and it remains to be seen how other generic majors like Sandoz, Teva and Indian-contenders like Sun Pharma, Cipla, Lupin or a Dr Reddy’s Labs will respond.
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
The US monetary policy decision could set the trend
Govt assistance of $16 billion criticised as ‘band-aid’ to stem farmers’ losses
The weak price is despite the supply problems in the market leading to deficit
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...