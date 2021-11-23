Myntra forays into live commerce with the launch of M-Live

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Myntra has launched its live-commerce offering M-Live, as the fashion and beauty retailer strengthens its social commerce vertical.
On M-Live, Myntra users will get a chance to interact with the influencers in real-time during the live stream, along with the option to buy the products that are being recommended in the livestream. The company has been running pilots of its live commerce feature for the past two to three months and expects to end November with 500 lives a month. Myntra plans to soon scale up to 1,000 lives a month.
The content curation on Myntra Studio and M-Live is done with the help of Myntra’s data-backed understanding of customer buying trends, along with the influencers’ expertise and understanding of the domain. Myntra already has a base of influencers on the platform, who work with Myntra on a contractual basis to create content for Myntra Studio. However, given that livestream requires influencers to engage and entertain the audience for a longer period of time, the company will be re-assessing its existing influencers for the relevant skillsets.
“Given that M-live is an interactive experience, the influencer hosting the livestream needs to hold audience’s attention for a longer period of time (30 minutes to an hour). This requires a different skillset, so all influencers on Myntra Studio are in the pipeline to be assessed if they are ready to host livestreams. There will only be a subset of influencers who will be present on M-Live and Myntra Studio depending on their skill sets,” Achint Setia, VP & Business Head – Social Commerce, Myntra told BusinessLine.
Further, Myntra Studio is said to have grown by 25x in the last six months and some of the brands on Myntra are said to have two to three times larger communities on Myntra-Studio and witnessed a 3-4x higher engagement, in comparison to other similar influencer-led platforms.
Talking about the need to launch live commerce when Myntra Studio was already growing at a fast pace, “As we tested live commerce on our users, we realised that there is a need for a lot of interactivity, there is a need for a lot of question answering, for people to appreciate the fashion choices. There is also a need for people to connect to creators and influencers who they look up to. Live streaming is a step up in terms of providing an interactive and immersive experience, users are able to talk to influencers in real-time, they can shop in real-time and also get instant advice.”
Myntra Studio currently engages about 20 percent of Myntra’s monthly active user base and expects this to grow to 50 percent in the next three to four years as it scales its social commerce charter which includes M-live, Myntra Studio and its digital reality show Myntra Fashion Superstar. The in-house built platform has managed to attract and induce shopping among the younger and premium shoppers from across the metros as well as Tier 2 towns and beyond.
