Myntra looks to expand overseas presence

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
Myntra is looking to scale up its international presence. The Flipkart-owned brand has launched Myntra Fashion brands in West Asia and has partnered with the regional e-commerce platforms, noon.com and namshi.com.
Speaking to BusinessLine about the partnership, Amar Nagaram - CEO - Myntra, said this is a stepping stone to the company’s larger international goals.
In 2018, Myntra had said that it wanted to take steps towards becoming a global brand. Soon after, the brand started escalating is products on Walmart’s market place and launched a few of its private labels on Walmart Canada as well.
Both Noon and Namshi are a part of the Emaar group, a conglomerate located in the UAE. Noon is a horizontal e-commerce platform with offerings in multiple categories, while Namshi is a vertical platform, focussing primarily on fashion in the premium segment.
The brands that have been launched on Noon are Dressberry, Mast & Harbour, Moda Rapido, Here & Now, Sztori and HRX, while Namshi will list Dressberry, Mast & Harbour, Wrogn, and HRX, over the next few weeks. These brands and styles were chosen based on regional trends and consumer preferences.
“The Middle East has a large population of Indian origins. Besides, our data showed that the choice of fashion matched to the Indian consumer’s choice. This gives us a jump start instead of starting fresh in a country altogether,” Nagaram said.
Myntra is planning to roll out its private labels to South East Asia where it is in advance stage of talks with potential partners.
Over 75 per cent of the styles being exported by Myntra to these markets are developed in India. This, Nagaram believes, gives Myntra a commercial edge as well. “We have the technology and the supply chain to be able to sell the products at the best quality and price point.”
Though the company did not disclose the initial inventory order placed by the two portals, Nagaram said the company is largely betting on casual wear categories, which form a major portion of the business in its domestic market. This is also aligned with the latest trends indicating a recent shift towards T-shirts, comfort bottoms, and activewear, prompting a focus on similar categories.
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...