Myntra’s EORS-15 witnesses 40% growth in new users

Myntra’s EORS-15 (End of Reason Sale) has witnessed over 40 per cent growth in new users shopping on the platform on day one.

Over 7 lakh items were purchased within the first three hours of the sale that went live on December 18. During the sale event, 53 per cent of the shoppers were from tier-2, tier-3 cities and beyond, making their first purchase on Myntra.

Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “With about 1.6 million shoppers so far and over 40 per cent growth in new users shopping on Myntra over the previous winter edition, day one of EORS-15 has broadly exceeded our as well as our brand partners’ expectations. We are witnessing a marked preference among shoppers across the country, including in non-metro cities, to try out new brands, styles and personal care products with greater enthusiasm, coupled with an increase in basket size, and that gives us the confidence and encouragement to curate and offer more. With Christmas and New Year around the corner, we expect this shopping spree to continue till the end of the six-day event.”

Top cities

On the opening day, Delhi shopped the most among metros, followed by Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. The top five non-metro cities that shopped in this period are Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Indore, Patna and Jaipur. Among other regions, Imphal, Panchkula, and Udaipur witnessed the highest shopping.

A majority of the shoppers placed orders for men’s casual wear, women’s western wear and sportswear among others. Sweaters, sweatshirts, sports shoes, jackets and shirts witnessed the highest growth over the previous edition. Some of the top brands that saw maximum scale include H&M, Roadster, PUMA, Boat, HRX, Levi’s, Mango, and Jack and Jones among others.