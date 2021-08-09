NACL Q1 profit up at ₹14.31 crore

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
NACL, formerly known as Nagarjuna Agrichem, has reported a net profit of ₹ 14.31 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as against ₹5.36 crore in the same quarter last year.
The revenues from operations stood at ₹324.68 crore in the quarter as against ₹252 crore in the comparable quarter last year.
The company has declared a first interim dividend of ₹0.10 a share (₹ 1 each) for the financial year 2021-22.
“The results for the quarter were driven by strong performance in sales and manufacturing operations. The second wave of the pandemic caused considerable disruption to the normal functioning of the organisation,” Pavan Kumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NACL, said.
“The company is making significant investments in its manufacturing capacities in anticipation of uptick in growth and demand. The outlook for the second quarter is positive with good order book for technicals and formulations,” he said
“Despite the logistics hurdles across the world in general and to the US and Europe in particular, export business grew significantly during the quarter,” a company statement said on Monday.
“The increased fuel costs are impacting some input materials and logistics costs,” it said.
