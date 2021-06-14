Natco marketing partner gets approval for Carfilzomib Vials in the US market

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Natco Pharma Limited has announced that its marketing partner, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc., has received approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Carfilzomib Vials ANDA (generic for Kyprolis), from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The parties have received final approval for 10 mg and 60 mg strengths of the product and tentative approval for 30 mg strength of the product. Based on the ANDA filing date, Natco believes that it is eligible for 180 days of sole generic marketing exclusivity for the 10 mg strength and shared 180 days of generic marketing exclusivity for the 60 mg strength of the product at the time of launch, the company informed BSE in a regulatory filing.
In 2019, the parties reached a settlement agreement on para IV litigation related to the product with Onyx Therapeutics, Inc. By virtue of the settlement, Natco and Breckenridge have been granted a licence permitting the launch of their generic Carfilzomib products on a date that is held as confidential in 2027 or sooner depending on certain occurrences.
As per industry sales data, Kyprolis had generated annual sales of $696 million during the 12 months ended December 2020 in the US. The 10 mg strength alone generated sales of $63 million for the same period.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...