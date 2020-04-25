Companies

Natco Pharma gets USFDA nod for its Kothur formulations facility

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 25, 2020 Published on April 25, 2020

Drug maker Natco Pharma Ltd has got clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its formulations unit.

The company has ‘successfully’ closed the inspection of the drug formulations facility in Kothur village, Telangana with an establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Hyderabad-based Natco said in a release.

The US drug regulator had conducted the inspection of the facility during March 2-6, 2020.

