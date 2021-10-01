Natco Pharma launches Everolimus tablets in the US

Natco Pharma Ltd ‘s marketing partner, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., US has launched the Everolimus Tablets 10mg, a generic version for Afinitor, in the US market.

The US Food and Drug Administration previously granted final approval of this Abbreviated New Drug Application. The drug is generally indicated for the treatment of certain types of cancer.

According to industry sales data, the 10 mg strength of Afinitor generated annual sales of $392 million during the twelve months ending July 2021. Breckenridge previously launched Everolimus tablets in 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 7.5 mg strengths during the first quarter of 2021 in the US market, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release.