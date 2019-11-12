Natco Pharma Q2 net down 35% at Rs 118 cr

Natco Pharma Ltd’s consolidated net profit declined 35 per cent at Rs 118 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to Rs 182 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company also declined 11 per cent at Rs 519 crore as against Rs 583 crore in the year-ago period.

``The decline in revenues and profits compared to the same period last year is primarily due to the anticipated drop in oseltamivir product sales in the USA and Hep C sales in India,’’ Natco said in a release on Tuesday.

The board of directors has recommended second interim dividend of Rs 1.00 per equity share of Rs 2.00 each.