Companies

Natco Pharma Q2 net profit up 73 per cent to Rs 204 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 12, 2020 Published on November 12, 2020

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Thursday reported a 73.23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 203.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 117.7 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 827.9 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 518.9 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The board of directors has recommended a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2020-21.

Shares of Natco Pharma ended at Rs 905.90 per scrip on BSE, up 0.95 per cent over its previous close.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 12, 2020
Quarterly Results
Natco Pharma Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.