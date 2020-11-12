Natco Pharma Q2 net profit up 73 per cent to Rs 204 cr

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Thursday reported a 73.23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 203.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 117.7 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 827.9 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 518.9 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The board of directors has recommended a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2020-21.

Shares of Natco Pharma ended at Rs 905.90 per scrip on BSE, up 0.95 per cent over its previous close.