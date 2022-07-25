hamburger

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical gets US FDA nod for cancer treatment drug

PTI | New Delhi, July 25 | Updated on: Jul 25, 2022
Approval granted for Cabazitaxel intravenous powder of strength 60mg/1.5ml, to be used in the treatment of prostate cancer.

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical receives approval from US FDA for Cabazitaxel

Natco Pharma Ltd on Monday said its partner, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Cabazitaxel intravenous powder used in the treatment of prostate cancer.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration to Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc' is for the abbreviated new drug application for Cabazitaxel intravenous powder of strength 60mg/1.5ml (40mg/ml), the company said in a regulatory filing.

It is the generic equivalent of Jevtana Kit of Sanofi.

"Breckenridge and Natco are unable to make further comment regarding the launch date for the product, as that is confidential and cannot be disclosed at this time," the company said.

Citing industry data, Natco said Jevtana Kit generated annual sales of $303 million during the 12 months ended May 2022.

