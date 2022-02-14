Natco Pharma’s Q3 net up 27 per cent at Rs 80 cr

Natco Pharma Ltd’s consolidated net profit increased 27 per cent at Rs 80 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to Rs 63.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company increased 53 per cent at Rs 591 crore, including the product licensing income, compared to Rs 386 crore in the year-ago period, according to a release. “During the quarter, there was a one-time expense against product licensing income,’‘ Natco said. The board of directors has recommended a third interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2021-22, the release added.

