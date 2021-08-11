Naturals Salons & Spa launches ‘School of Makeup’

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Naturals Salons & Spa co-founders Veena Kumaravel and CK Kumaravel on Wednesday launched ‘Naturals School of Makeup’, an academy to train aspiring candidates to become professional makeup artists or entrepreneurs in the beauty industry.
“The pandemic has really thrown us out of gear. One of the most affected businesses is the salon industry. Having said that, the training business has become a huge opportunity because a lot of people who have lost their jobs or took pay cuts are now looking for part-time jobs and gig opportunities,” CK Kumaravel, CEO and co-founder of Naturals Salon & Spa told BusinessLine.
Also read: Hair-raising questions
“There are people who are looking for a full-fledged academy or a training centre which gives them a specialisation in makeup. That is when we started looking at this more seriously,” he added.
Naturals is one of India’s most renowned chain of hair and beauty salons. The company has over 650 salons under four brands – Naturals Unisex Salons, Naturals Lounge, Naturals W and Page 3 Luxury Salons – across the country. It has over 400 women franchise partners.
“Even now, we recruit people, give them accommodation, food, training and then place them at our salons. But when it comes to makeup, the scenario is entirely different. People are ready to pay and learn because the scope for earning is very high and it is also very fashionable and contemporary,” Kumaravel said.
Naturals School of Makeup will offer short term to long-term certificate courses in the duration of 3 days to 3 months. The courses offered include personal grooming, bridal makeup, party makeup, new HD makeup among others. The 3-month long course is priced at ₹1.5 lakh.
Also read: Hair today, gone tomorrow
“After completing the course, the trainees can become part of Naturals or Page 3 chain of salons, take makeup as a part-time business, open their own branded makeup studios or become freelance makeup artists in gig marketplace like Urban Company,” Kumaravel said.
He also added that the Naturals School of Makeup is planning to enroll 200 people this year and eyes to open 20 makeup schools across south India.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...