Naturals Salons & Spa launches ‘School of Makeup’

Naturals Salons & Spa co-founders Veena Kumaravel and CK Kumaravel on Wednesday launched ‘Naturals School of Makeup’, an academy to train aspiring candidates to become professional makeup artists or entrepreneurs in the beauty industry.

“The pandemic has really thrown us out of gear. One of the most affected businesses is the salon industry. Having said that, the training business has become a huge opportunity because a lot of people who have lost their jobs or took pay cuts are now looking for part-time jobs and gig opportunities,” CK Kumaravel, CEO and co-founder of Naturals Salon & Spa told BusinessLine.

“There are people who are looking for a full-fledged academy or a training centre which gives them a specialisation in makeup. That is when we started looking at this more seriously,” he added.

Naturals is one of India’s most renowned chain of hair and beauty salons. The company has over 650 salons under four brands – Naturals Unisex Salons, Naturals Lounge, Naturals W and Page 3 Luxury Salons – across the country. It has over 400 women franchise partners.

“Even now, we recruit people, give them accommodation, food, training and then place them at our salons. But when it comes to makeup, the scenario is entirely different. People are ready to pay and learn because the scope for earning is very high and it is also very fashionable and contemporary,” Kumaravel said.

Courses offered

Naturals School of Makeup will offer short term to long-term certificate courses in the duration of 3 days to 3 months. The courses offered include personal grooming, bridal makeup, party makeup, new HD makeup among others. The 3-month long course is priced at ₹1.5 lakh.

“After completing the course, the trainees can become part of Naturals or Page 3 chain of salons, take makeup as a part-time business, open their own branded makeup studios or become freelance makeup artists in gig marketplace like Urban Company,” Kumaravel said.

He also added that the Naturals School of Makeup is planning to enroll 200 people this year and eyes to open 20 makeup schools across south India.