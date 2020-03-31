Nava Bharat Ventures contributes ₹2.5 cr to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak

The Hyderabad-based Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd has contributed ₹2.5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

While the company contributed ₹2 crore, its employees joined the cause and contributed ₹50 lakh. P Trivikrama Prasad, Managing Director, NVBL, met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and handed over the letter for transfer of funds.

NCC Limited

Surya Sri Krishna Raju, Associate Director, NCC Ltd, handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh to Nilam Sawhney, Chief Secretary, Andhra Pradesh.