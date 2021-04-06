Nava Bharat Ventures resolves Odisha plant’s metering and connectivity issues

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Nava Bharat Ventures Limited has informed that it has resolved some of the long-pending metering and connectivity issues concerning a 60 MW independent power project located in Odisha.
This is a long-pending issue of the 60MW IPP in Odisha and was pending disposal of the legal case before the High Court for final settlement. This paves the way for operationalising the 60 MW IPP over the next two months, which remained idle for several years.
The company also informed BSE in a regulatory update, that the 150 MW IPP of 100% subsidiary, Nava Bharat Energy India Limited, located in Telangana, which was shut down in FY 2021, has resumed power generation following an improved merchant power market and is now exporting power through Power Exchange.
Besides, the company's step down subsidiary, Maamba Collieries Limited, located in Zambia, during its mandatory major overhaul of two Power Units, in sequence, noticed that certain critical parts of turbine in one of the Units was damaged, requiring replacement.
In consultation with the Board of Directors of MCL, procurement of the necessary parts for replacement and additional spares from
the OEM and other suppliers has been initiated. Owing to the long lead time in supply of these critical parts, MCL anticipates a delay in the resumption of normative operations. At present, only one of the unit is being run, resulting in the reduction of the envisaged revenues for the FY 2021-22.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...