Nazara Technologies Limited introduced a new game publishing arm called “Nazara Publishing” to launch games for both the Indian and international markets.

The company will collaborate with various Indian and global developers to adapt and introduce these games to the extensive gaming community in India, as well as publish games created by Indian developers worldwide.

Nazara has committed to investing a minimum of ₹1 crore per game and plans to roll out up to 20 games within the next 18 months. Beyond financial support, Nazara will offer developers assistance in areas such as game design, localization, data analytics capabilities, beta testing, quality assurance, enhanced monetization, and distribution through user acquisition efforts and platform partnerships.

Nitish Mittersain, CEO & Joint MD of Nazara Technologies, stated, “We are dedicated to nurturing both Indian and global game developers, providing resources, expertise, and a robust network to bring top-tier gaming experiences to India’s vast audience. With a special focus on supporting Indian developers, Nazara sees a significant opportunity in the Make-in-India initiative and as part of this initiative, we will also promote Indian game developers globally.”

