State-owned company NBCC on Thursday reported a 39 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 at ₹51 crore, against ₹83 crore in the previous-year period.

Its total income declined to ₹1,942 crore (₹2,308 crore). The NBCC board has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.65 per equity share on a face value of ₹1 per equity share for FY19.