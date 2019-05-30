NBCC registers net profit of ₹142.45 crore in Q4

State owned infrastructure company NBCC reported a net profit of ₹142.45 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the same quarter in the previous fiscal, it has recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹153. 37 crore.

Total income of the company for the quarter under review stood at ₹319.36 crore. The company had recorded total income of ₹298.70 crore in the same fiscal in the previous year. Therefore, seeing a growth of 6.91 per cent, said the company in a regulatory filing.

The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹0.65 per equity share on face value of ₹1.00 per equity share for the fiscal.

During the year, on December 24, 2018, the company has formed one 100 per cent foreign subsidiary that is, NBCC DWC-LLC in Dubai-UAE. There is no financial transaction in the company since incorporation.