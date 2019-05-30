NBCC registers net profit of ₹142.45 crore in Q4

Winning nurses’ commitment in the Indian healthcare system
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
State owned infrastructure company NBCC reported a net profit of ₹142.45 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the same quarter in the previous fiscal, it has recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹153. 37 crore.
Total income of the company for the quarter under review stood at ₹319.36 crore. The company had recorded total income of ₹298.70 crore in the same fiscal in the previous year. Therefore, seeing a growth of 6.91 per cent, said the company in a regulatory filing.
The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹0.65 per equity share on face value of ₹1.00 per equity share for the fiscal.
During the year, on December 24, 2018, the company has formed one 100 per cent foreign subsidiary that is, NBCC DWC-LLC in Dubai-UAE. There is no financial transaction in the company since incorporation.
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
In equity investments, 5-7 years is long term, says A Balasubramanian
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor