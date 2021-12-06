NCLT admits RBI plea to initiate insolvency petition against Reliance Capital

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
The National Company Law Tribunal has admitted the application by the Reserve Bank of India to initiate insolvency proceedings against Reliance Capital. The matter was heard by the Mumbai Bench of the NCLT on Monday.
The NCLT also approved the appointment of Y Nageswara Rao as the Administrator of the company.
The RBI, on December 2, had filed an application for initiating insolvency proceedings against Reliance Capital at the Mumbai Bench of the NCLT.
It had previously superseded the board of the troubled company on November 29 and appointed Y Nageswara Rao, former Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra, as the Administrator of the company.
Reliance Capital, in a statement, said it supports the RBI application of referring the company to NCLT under section 227 for fast-track resolution.
“The company looks forward to expeditious resolution of its debt and continuation as a well capitalised going concern through the IBC process, in the overall interests of all its stakeholders, including lenders, customers, employees and shareholders,” it said.
The total indebtedness of Reliance Capital including short term and long-term debt was ₹21,781.01 crore as on October 31, 2021. It has 20 subsidiaries including step-down subsidiaries and five associates. It reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,156 crore in the quarter-ended September 30, 2021.
Reliance Capital’s scrip closed 4.82 per cent lower on the BSE at ₹14.8. The company is the third NBFC against which the RBI has initiated insolvency proceedings, following Dewan Housing Finance Corporation and two Srei group firms.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...