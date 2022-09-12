NCML appoints Sanjay Gupta as MD and CEO

The board of directors of National Commodities Management Services Limited (NCML), a private-sector agriculture post-harvest management company, appointed Sanjay Gupta, President NCML as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company. Siraj Chaudhry became the Chairman (non-executive director) of NCML, the company said in a statement.

A seasoned business leader with over three decades of experience, Sanjay has worked in leadership roles in organisations such as JK Agrigenetics and Godrej Agrovet. Before joining NCML, Sanjay was the President and CEO of JK Agri Genetics Limited. His experience spreads across functions of market development, sales and marketing, sourcing, commodity trading, operations, channel management, production management, supply chain management, distribution, and logistics. Sanjay holds a PGDM from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and is a graduate from NDRI, Karnal.

“I am honoured by our Company Board’s decision and appreciate the trust posed in me. NCML is a great organization with a rich legacy and it will be my endeavour that we keep serving more and more customers. Our work with customers and stakeholders remains our highest priority and we are fully committed to delivering the highest level of client satisfaction. I am excited to collaborate with all my colleagues, in writing the next chapter at NCML and play a key role in the delivery of its corporate vision,” Sanjay Gupta said.

NCML currently has 1.89 million tonnes (mt) of storage capacity across 297 warehouses in 28 Indian states. It has a network of 22 regional offices, more than 800 touch points at agricultural produce markets, and thousands of farmers and traders to facilitate the procurement of commodities.

With an asset under management of around ₹1564 Crores, NCML offers custodial services to 28 partner banks and financial institutions for the management of collateralized agricultural commodities, based on which they advance post-harvest loans to farmers or dealers owning commodities.