NDTV promoters to appeal against SEBI order

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
NDTV promoters, Prannoy and Radhika Roy, and promoter group company RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd will appeal against the SEBI order that imposed a total fine of ₹27 crore on them for alleged non-disclosure of certain loan agreements.
On Thursday, SEBI imposed the fine on them for violation of various securities norms by concealing information from shareholders about certain loan agreements.
According to SEBI, certain loan agreements had clauses that have adversarial effect on NDTV shareholders.
In a filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday, the company said Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, founders and promoters of NDTV, and promoter group company RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd have repeatedly said that they have never directly or indirectly, through any transactions or agreements, allowed for a transfer of control of NDTV.
They continue to own and hold 61.45 per cent of the total paid up share capital of NDTV, the filing said.
Referring to SEBI’s order passed on Thursday, the filing said the promoters and the promoter group company will “urgently appeal” against the order.
The order is based on alleged non-disclosure of loan agreements entered into in 2008-2010 by the founders and the promoter group company with Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd.
“The core issue of the alleged surrender of control is pending adjudication at the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which, in 2019, granted a stay in favour of the founders of NDTV, which is still in operation,” the filing said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
It’s not so simple
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
Glimpses of festivities from a remote village
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...