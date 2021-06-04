Need to watch out for greenflation, regulations addressing climate change; ESG norms, carbon tax

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
As India focuses on climate change targets, there is a need to watch out for greenflation and a number of regulatory changes, such as Carbon Tax, across countries, that get aligned to these goals. This calls for various corporate entities, banks and others to tread cautiously as such regulations could impact their domestic/global business, according to Abhay Laijawala, Managing Director, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP.
As an expert associated with Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Funds and metals, in an exclusive interaction with BusinessLine, he explains how these changes could have big impact on Indian companies. Excerpts:
How do you see ESG investment as a source of alpha generation?
An important element of an ESG funds is alpha generation. Unless an investor makes money, he is not going to invest in an ESG product. Our view is that alpha is created because as the world starts recognising these carbon risks, in the next few years, a lot of the oil and gas investments with high carbon footprint will get de-rated. Therefore, a fund or an investor could actually lose out.
Can you explain with an example on how this could play out?
Europe is the only region right now that has a carbon tax. Carbon levy has gone up to about €50 per tonne. And now the European companies are telling their government that, look, we are being penalised. But we don't want a situation where a Chinese, Indian, an American company or any other non-European company, sells into Europe at you know higher price, because they don’t have a carbon tax. To address this, they are thinking of the border adjustment carbon tax whereby any good that is imported into Europe will have to have a carbon tax on it. Costs are going up for all exports to Europe.
Also read: Would ESG help in ecosystem restoration?
It will be a matter of time before the United States under John Kerry as a climate czar and under Biden as President, who is completely committed to climate change, also goes ahead and announces a carbon tax.
So what are its likely implications on Indian companies?
For example, aluminium is largely produced using thermal power. But in the west, it is also produced using hydro power and renewable energy as in Rusal of Russia, one of the largest producers of aluminium.
In India, 100 per cent of the aluminium is produced with thermal power. Now, if a carbon tax of $50 is imposed, the cost of production of Hindalco, Vedanta and aluminium companies could go up by $500 per tonne. Because the calculation is not based on $50 per tonne, rather the calculation is based on $50 of carbon dioxide emitted per tonne of producing aluminium, so for all those using thermal power plant, the cost would go up by $500 per tonne. The cost of production right now is about $1,600 per tonne. So can you imagine what will happen to their earnings?
Seventy per cent of Chinese aluminum capacity could also be impacted if that happens. Therefore, China is moving fast on reducing the energy source from thermal energy and moving it to renewable power. A lot of Chinese plants are shutting down leading to aluminum prices going up.
Will the challenge of meeting new targets also drive more disclosures into the balance sheets of these companies?
We are beginning to see more companies disclosing their carbon data to Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). The figure is still small but this will go mainstream. We also think that the Reserve Bank of India will need to come in and ask every bank to disclose what the climate vulnerability is to that particular bank.
Recently SBI and HDFC Bank, have disclosed to CDP. So, if a bank has lent a lot to a thermal power plant, there are going to be regulations on carbon taxes. Many of those thermal power plants will not be able to operate, so they become stalled assets and become NPLs. In addition, if you are an HDFC and have lent a lot in cities like Bombay, and if most of Bombay is going to be flooded, it is your duty to go out and highlight this risk and consider this risk when you are doing your own NPL analysis on which areas are at risk from flooding as sea levels rise.
Will this lead to more disclosures and call for more regulatory changes in disclosures?
What is not measured, cannot be managed. Right? So, if the information is not disclosed, we will not to be able to manage it. And not every company, you know, sees the merit of disclosure.
Without a regulatory push, your disclosures will not increase. Regulators in the developed world are moving towards incorporating ESG disclosures and social levels for corporates, disclosure levels for even mutual funds is beginning.
A lot of funds were repurposing themselves as ESG. An existing fund suddenly rebrands as an ESG and they get inflows. So the regulators are saying you need to go out and define and also come out with a lot more compulsory disclosures on ESG related factors.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...