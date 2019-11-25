NephroPlus gets ₹323-crore funding from Bahrain’s Investcorp

Realme X2 Pro review: Phone stacked with latest specs
A big battery that charges in 30 minutes, the latest Snapdragon, a 64MP camera, and that 90Hz screen all made ...
In a ‘big ticket’ investment, NephroPlus, the fast growing dialysis service provider, has got a fresh infusion of about $45 million(₹323 crore) from Investcorp, the Bahrain based, Global alternative asset management company.
This is the biggest investment in the Hyderabad based start-up founded about a decade ago and which has expanded its presence to 20 states with 196 centres.
Earlier investors include: venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners, SeaLink Capital and International Financial Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s investment arm.
According to Vikram Vuppula, Founder and CEO, the company had firmed up a diversification plan within the country and overseas markets in the Middle East and South East Asia.
The proceeds of the latest round of investment will go into the expansion plans as well as the exit of one of the original three investors –SeaLink Capital Partners of Herman Hajarnavis– which came in around three years ago with ₹90 crore investment.
“We will use the funds to grow our India business through select acquisitions as well as expansion of centres and fresh beginnings in overseas markets in Middle East and South East Asia”, Vikram told BusinessLine.
The company will be setting up joint ventures and signing operations and maintenance contracts too, he added.
NephroPlus, logged a turnover of Rs 200 crore during 2018-19 and hopes to end the current fiscal at around Rs 270 cr, said Vikram.
Started by Vikram, an ex McKinsey and Kamal Shah, who was personally battling kidney disease in 2010 NephroPlus has reached an impressive dialysis network in around 125 locations, proving cost effective and ease of use dialysis to patients.
In the healthcare sector in Hyderabad, the deal has raised waves and could be a big boost to the ecosystem and investment climate, especially for startup’s and entrepreneurs, especially with Hyderabad boasting of T Hub, ICICI Knowledge Park, Genome Valley and a rapidly growing culture of entrepreneurship.
“It’s been a company that we’ve been following from the sidelines for some time now…In terms of breadth and width of delivery, NephroPlus has, possibly, the largest reach in India…We think, given our experience in healthcare globally, there are a lot of areas where we can add value,” Gaurav Sharma, co-head of private equity at Investcorp India, said in a reported statement.
A big battery that charges in 30 minutes, the latest Snapdragon, a 64MP camera, and that 90Hz screen all made ...
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Digital deals are grabbing a good part of the revenue pie, but client spends are slowing down. So, what does ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are moving sideways, but with a negative bias
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...