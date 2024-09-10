Home decor and lifestyle destination Nestasia has raised $8.35 million in a fresh funding round from Susquehanna Asia VC, Stellaris Venture Partners, and angel investors.

The funding will drive the company’s expansion into offline stores, new category launches, brand building, and team growth.

Founded in 2019 by Aditi Murarka Agrawal and Anurag Agrawal offers a curated selection of home decor and lifestyle products across six key categories. The brand’s focus on quality, utility and beauty, combined with fresh new launches each week

The company plans to expand its product range within kitchenware, drinkware, cookware, and appliances and introduce new themed categories such as Nest Baby & Kids (home products for children), and others.

“With strong support from our investors, we’re excited and driven to establish Nestasia as India’s leading home decor and lifestyle destination. This funding empowers us to stay true to our mission to ‘Make Home Special’ by introducing fresh, on trend products, expanding our offline presence, and strengthening our brand connection with customers.” said Aditi Murarka Agrawal, Co-founder of Nestasia.

Over the past year, Nestasia has expanded its offline presence across six cities, with seven exclusive brand outlets. The company plans to deepen its presence across these cities and expand to new ones by opening 30 stores by the end of 2025.

In the upcoming festive season, Nestasia aims to boost sales through new brand initiatives, weekly product launches, and targeted efforts across its website, marketplaces, quick commerce platforms and offline stores.

This funding round follows a Series A round of $4 million led by Stellaris in 2021.

