With findings of a report raising concerns over sugar levels in Nestle’s baby food products, sold in some low and middle income countries, Nestle India on Wednesday said it reduced “added sugars” by up to 30 per cent in its infant cereals portfolio over the past five years.

A report by Swiss investigative organisation, Public Eye has alleged that Nestle’s baby-food products sold under brands Cerelac and Nido, in low-and-middle income countries, including India, contain high levels of “added sugar”. This was first reported by the Guardian.

Reacting to the report, a Nestle India spokesperson on Wednesday said, “We believe in the nutritional quality of our products for early childhood and prioritize using high-quality ingredients. Over the past 5 years, Nestlé India has reduced added sugars by up to 30 per cent, depending on the variant, in our infant cereals portfolio (milk cereal based complementary food).”

The company’s statement added, “We regularly review our portfolio and continue to innovate and reformulate our products to further reduce the level of added sugars without compromising on quality, safety and taste.”

The report, which is based on findings of Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBAN) said that in India, “all Cerelac baby cereals contain added sugar, on average nearly three grams per serving.”

“Public Eye and IBFAN scrutinised around 150 products sold by the food giant in lower-income countries. Almost all the Cerelac infant cereals examined contain added sugar – nearly 4 grams per serving on average, equal to roughly a sugar cube – although they are targeted at babies from six months of age,” a press statement on Public Eye’s website added.

