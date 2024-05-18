Majority of shareholders of Nestle India have rejected the company’s proposal to increase royalty payments to its Swiss parent Nestle S.A.

Nestle India had proposed hiking of royalty payment in a staggered manner, by 0.15 per cent per annual, over a period of five years. The motion called for the royalty paid to its parent to increase to 5.25 per cent of net sales, net of taxes, compared to the current level of 4.5 per cent over five years.

On May 17, shareholders holding 57.18 per cent shareholding voted against this resolution, as per a BSE filing by the company. The shares of the company inched higher in Saturday’s special trading session at the BSE.

The proposal to hike in royalty payout has got the approval of Nestle India’s board on April 5.

Abneesh Roy, Executive Director & Head of Research Committee, Nuvama Institutional Equities said, “This is a short term positive as there could potentially be cost savings due to no royalty hike. We would monitor if there is any revised proposal from the Board later, but for now this is a positive. This also shows that concerns of shareholders have to be taken seriously by Companies and other such plans would now need more thought and planning.”

In 2019, Nestle India had said that it would seek approval of its shareholders every five years for royalty payments to parent company after receiving investor and proxy firm’s feedback on the issue.