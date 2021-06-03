Netflix’s first global post-production facility to come alive in Mumbai

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Video-streaming company Netflix Inc will set up its first live-action post-production facility globally in Mumbai, the company has announced.
“We are thrilled to share that Mumbai will be home to Netflix’s first fully-owned, live-action, full-service post-production facility globally,” said the company in an official release.
Netflix started its journey in India five years ago, it said. The new facility will be fully operational by June 2022. It will have 40 offline editing rooms designed as a “flexible and collaborative” environment for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers.
“With innovation and collaboration as the key focus, the facility will pioneer advanced media management workflows that will allow a seamless partnership with India’s post-production community,” said the company.
Netflix has invested ₹3,000 crore in local programming in India over 2019 and 2020. In March this year, it announced its line-up of 41 titles in India. The content slate of originals Netflix India will be coming up with this year include 13 movies, 15 series, including season two renewals, four documentaries, three reality shows andsix comedy specials.
“We are investing in the latest technologies and skill development through multiple certifications and training workshops in post-production, script writing and other aspects of creative production,” it said.
The company is still figuring things out in India even as it continues to invest here with an eye on the future growth prospects. “India, we are still figuring things out. And so that investment takes some guts and belief forward-looking,” said Reed Hasting, Co-Founder, Netflix, during a post earnings call earlier this year.
Overall, Netflix added roughly 3.98 million subscribers globally from January through March 2021.
