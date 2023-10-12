Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has launched a funding and mentorship programme, WTF Fund, for entrepreneurs under the age of 22. It will back young entrepreneurs working in the beauty, home, fashion and lifestyle segments.

“Introducing the #WTFFund! Young entrepreneurs under 22 years of age can now grab the opportunity to secure funding and receive mentorship in the home, fashion, beauty or lifestyle sectors…,” said Nikhil Kamath on X.

Eligible entrepreneurs can apply to be part of the programme, which is accepting entries till October 16. The WTFFund will shortlist two start-ups that will receive a fund of Rs 40 lakh each.

The entrepreneurs will also receive funding and mentorship from Ananth Narayanan, founder of Mensa Brands; Kishore Biyani, founder of Future Group; and Raj Shamani, founder of the House of X. Along with Kamath, the three guests in his latest podcast, will also make investments worth Rs 10 lakh each in the winning start-ups.

In the podcast, Kamath talks about how to build a brand in the segments mentioned, Kamath said, “These guys [entrepreneurs aged under 22] typically find it much harder to raise funding. They’re in the journey of 0 to 1 essentially.”

The Zerodha co-founder has also been making moves to acquire stakes across the start-up ecosystem. Over the past few months, he has acquired a stake in the electric vehicles maker Ather Energy, and the listed gaming unicorn Nazara Technologies. Earlier this year, Kamath also invested in the green hydrogen start-up Ossus Biorenewables.

