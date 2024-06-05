Nisaba Godrej has resigned as the independent director on the VIP Industries board due to differing views on leadership accountability and succession planning.

“As discussed, due to my differing view on leadership accountability and succession planning, I will be resigning from the Board effective June 3rd, 2024. V.I.P Industries is a wonderful company, a creator of the luggage category in India and the market leader and I wish the company much success in the years to come,” Godrej said in a letter to the company.

Nisaba is also serving as an independent director on the boards of Airtel and Mahindra & Mahindra.