Nitta Gelatin post 39% growth in post tax profit 

Nitta Gelatin India Limited, a joint venture between the Osaka-based Nitta Gelatin Inc. and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited has reported 39 per cent growth in post-tax profits for the period April to December 2021. The consolidated profit during this period was ₹21.7 crore against ₹15.6 crore in 2020-21.

Sajiv K Menon, Managing Director, nitta Gelatin india, said this has been achieved through a sustained programme of enhancing cost efficiency and building business excellence over the last few years and driving higher margins through increased sale of value added products. “Based on our performance so far, we expect 2021-22 to be a bumper year in terms of turnover and profits, surpassing all previous records,” said Menon.

The company had announced that it would be exploring the viability of an expansion project through a ₹200 crore investment plan in Kerala, during the visit of Chief Minister Pinnarayi Vijayan to Japan two years ago. The first phase of this project is actively being pursued and is awaiting final clearances before its implementation. Once commissioned, this would add considerably to the top line and profits.

The Nitta Gelatin Group is one of the global leaders in the gelatin and collagen peptide business which finds wide use in the pharma industry. It has been operating in India since 1975 and now has factories in Gujarat and Maharashtra apart from the three factories in Kerala.