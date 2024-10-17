Denmark-based NKT, a leading supplier of cables and cable accessories for the energy sector, has expanded its operations in India with the establishment of a new global competence centre in Chennai.

The centre will provide technical services for tendering and project execution on NKT projects worldwide, while also preparing for potential future opportunities. NKT currently manages its commercial activities in India, focusing on power cable accessories from its Gurugram office.

“With our new office in Chennai and a growing presence in India, NKT is well-positioned to support the country’s ambitious energy goals. The demand for high-voltage cables, particularly in offshore wind energy, is expected to increase significantly. We are pleased with our achievements in India so far and see substantial value in our local team,” stated Claes Westerlind, President and CEO of NKT A/S.

Since 2019, NKT has bolstered its operations across India to tap into the local talent pool and bring expertise to the market, positioning the company for business opportunities in offshore wind energy and interconnector projects. NKT now employs over 165 staff, primarily engineers, and operates from offices in Gurugram, Chennai, and Mumbai.

Responding on the potential for cable manufacturing in India, Westerlind said, “Currently, we have limited assembly and manufacturing operations for cable joints and accessories in Delhi. While there are no immediate plans for cable manufacturing in India, we are continuously monitoring the market and assessing future demand, both domestically and across Asia.”