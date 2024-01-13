Lignite miner NLC India (NLCIL) has awarded the EPC contract to BHEL to set up a pit head green field thermal power plant (TPP) of 2,400 megawatt (MW) capacity at Jharsuguda district in Odisha.

The project is based on Ultra Super Critical technology. The entire power of 2400 MW is tied up with Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala and Puducherry and the power purchase agreement (PPAs) to this effect have already been executed.

The contract scope includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of equipment such as boilers, turbines, generators, balance of plants, etc for 3 X 800 MW Stage-1, the Navratna company said.

For this thermal project, the coal linkage is available from 20 million tonne per annum (MTPA) Talabira II & III mines of NLCIL which are already operational from 2020 in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts of Odisha, it added.

The water required for the project is linked from Hirakud reservoir and the power generated will be evacuated through ISTS and STU network.

The project will come up with the latest pollution control equipment to meet the MoEF guidelines. Boilers will be designed to suit the co-firing of biomass as part of green initiative in line with the Ministry of Power guidelines along with biomass handling systems.

The first unit of the project is scheduled for commissioning during the financial year 2028-29. Being a Pit Head Thermal Project, the variable cost will be Competitive and NLC India, will be generating & providing low-cost power to its beneficiaries.