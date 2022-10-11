Mining major NMDC and RailTel Corporation of India have signed an agreement covering ICT and digital transformation services of NMDC. The agreement would cover the corporate offices as well as mining complexes.

“An MoU to this effect was signed by H Sundaram Prabhu, GM, NMDC and Manohar Raja, Executive Director, RailTel in the presence of Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC,” said an official release on Tuesday.

This MoU builds on the partnership that NMDC already has with the National Railway Telecom which has been providing MPLS VPN at 11 of NMDC’s locations, and Internet Leased Lines (ILL) at seven locations and High-Definition Video Conferencing solutions since seven years, it further said.