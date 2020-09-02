NMDC’s logs good performance during August 2020

State-owned Iron ore major NMDC has logged impressive performance during August 2020 with higher volumes of both the iron ore production and sales.

The ore production was up at 1.62 Million Tonnes against 1.41 MT in the corresponding month of August last year, registering a growth of 15 per cent. Sales during August 2020 was up at 1.79 MT against 1.49 MT in month of August 2019, about 20 per cent higher than the previous year.

The Bailadila Projects at Chhattisgarh produced 1.01 MT in August 2020 as compared to last year production of 0.79 MT of iron ore, up 28 per cent. The total sales of iron ore from Bailadila projects in August 2020 was at 1.27 MT against 1.05 MT in August 2019, up 21 per cent.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC in a statement said, “The Year 2020 is a difficult one but NMDC has managed to overcome difficulties and perform better. Despite the global pandemic and heavy rainfall in the Chhattisgarh area we have managed to outgrow our performance over last year.”